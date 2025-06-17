Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a price hike by up to 3,000 in India

Royal Enfield has increased the prices on the Bullet 350 marginally across all variants. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now more expensive between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, depending on the variant. Prices now start from ₹1.75 lakh for the Battalion Black variant, going up to ₹1.76 lakh for the Military variant. All prices are ex-showroom. View Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Check Offers The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 remains true to the original and the latest pricing revision makes the Battalion Black its new entry-level variant(Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 New Prices

Notably, the Bullet 350 Military variant (offered in black and maroon) was previously the entry-level trim and was originally launched at a price tag of ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the recent reshuffle makes the Battalion Black the most affordable variant in the lineup. This trim comes with the golden pinstripes, the original taillight design, a scooped-out seat, and a rear drum brake. You can think of it as the purist’s version of the Bullet 350.

Prices have also gone up on the higher variants, with the Bullet 350 Standard now retailing at ₹2 lakh, up by ₹3,000. The top-spec Bullet 350 Black Gold has also gone more expensive by ₹2,000, increasing its ex-showroom price to ₹2.18 lakh.

The latest generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains the iconic styling while power comes from the new J-Series 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor

Why is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 so popular?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the longest-running motorcycle in continuous production, which makes it an icon on the road. The brand worked extensively to retain the old-world charm with the new J-Series engine in the latest iteration. Notably, it’s not the most-selling RE anymore. That laurel rests with the Classic 350, a behemoth brand in itself, followed by the Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications

Most buyers opt for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 for its timeless appeal. The design, though subjective, has stood the test of time and continues to appeal to a large customer base. Powering the model is the new 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking comes from a front disc and rear drum brake on the lower variants, while the higher trims get disc brakes at either end. The model also gets ABS - single-channel and dual-channel, depending on the variant.