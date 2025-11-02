Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to be unveiled on Nov 4: Here's everything we know

Royal Enfield is all set to introduce the much-awaited Bullet 650 at the EICMA 2025 motorcycle show on November 4. This unveil will mark a new chapter for the legendary Bullet nameplate, bringing it into the brand’s growing 650cc family. Here is everything we know about the motorcycle. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Notify me Notify me Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will share its underpinnings with the Classic 650.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 key highlights Global unveil date November 4, 2025 (EICMA 2025) Expected India debut Expected at Motoverse 2025 (November 21–23, 2025) Platform Shared with Classic 650 Engine 648cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled Power 47 Ps Torque 52 Nm Gearbox 6-speed with slipper clutch View All Prev Next

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Unveil timeline and India debut

Global unveil: November 4, 2025, at EICMA.

India debut: Expected at the brand’s Motoverse event from November 21–23, 2025.

Positioning and overview

The upcoming Bullet 650 will take the timeless design of the classic Bullet and blend it with Royal Enfield’s modern 650cc architecture. It is expected to share its platform and engine with the Classic 650 but will carry distinct styling elements that celebrate the Bullet’s traditional appeal.

This move signifies a bold step for Royal Enfield—reviving one of its most iconic models in a twin-cylinder format for the first time, appealing to enthusiasts who value retro styling with more performance and refinement.

Design and styling

The Bullet 650 will stay true to its vintage roots while introducing several premium updates. Design highlights include:

A metallic tank badge that preserves the Bullet’s heritage identity.

Chrome-finished handlebar and levers for a premium, old-school look. The new handlebar should give a more upright riding triangle.

A headlight nacelle with chrome hood and signature “Tiger Eyes” pilot lamps, blending classic and modern cues.

Semi-digital instrumentation, similar to the Classic 650, featuring an analogue speedometer with a small digital display and Tripper navigation support.

A single-piece seat replaces the split setup from the Classic 650 for a more traditional silhouette.

Just like the Classic 650, every detail on the Bullet 650 should make it stand apart as the most nostalgic yet sophisticated version in Royal Enfield’s 650cc lineup.

Engine

The Bullet 650 will feature the brand’s well-known 648cc parallel-twin engine, producing around 47 PS and 52 Nm. The motor will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch, promising refined performance and smooth shifts. While the mechanical base is shared with the Classic 650, the Bullet 650 might feature minor tuning tweaks.

Why it matters

The Bullet brand is synonymous with Royal Enfield’s identity, and expanding it into the 650cc category underscores the company’s strategy to strengthen its global middleweight lineup. The Bullet 650 will bridge nostalgia with performance, catering to both long-time fans and new riders seeking classic charm with twin-cylinder power.