Simple Energy begins deliveries of One e-scooter

Simple Energy on Tuesday commenced deliveries of its electric scooter One, days after launching the vehicle. The company delivered the first units to customers in Bengaluru, and will move to other cities in a phased manner. Simeple Energy's One e-scooter (Image courtesy: Simple Energy)

“Prepare to dominate every mile! The ONE is here and how!” Simple Energy said in a tweet.

Price

First unveiled in August 2021, One comes at a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). A 750 W portable charger increases the cost by ₹13,000.

Battery and range

There is a 5 kWh battery pack, slightly larger than the previously-announced 4.8 kWh pack. The battery promises a 7-layer protection system, along with an in-house battery management system (BMS).

The range, on the other hand, is said to be 212 km on a single charge, lower than the previously-claimed range of 236 km on a single charge.

Top speed

According to Simple Energy, the EV sprints from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds, doing so at a top speed of 105 kmph.

Also, there are 4 riding modes – Dash, Eco, Sonic, and Ride.

Features

There are features such as a digital instrument console, telematics, ride statistic, Bluetooth connectivity, OTA updates, park assist, etc. The vehicle is being built at the manufacturer's facility in Tamil Nadu and is 95% localised, with only battery cells imported.

Colours

Simple Energy is offering the One e-scooter in 6 colour options – Azure Blue, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Namma Red – and the new dual-tone additions Brazen X and Light X.

Its rivals include Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Vida V1 Pro.

