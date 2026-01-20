Skoda Kushaq facelift Live Launch and Latest Updates: Price, Features, Colours and Variants

Live

Skoda Kushaq facelift Live Launch Updates: Skoda will launch the Kushaq facelift today in the Indian market. The SUV is expected to get cosmetic updates, feature additions, and there could be a few changes to the mechanics as well.

The Kushaq proved to be a turning point for Skoda in India, helping the brand regain relevance in the highly competitive mass-market SUV space. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kushaq shares its underpinnings with models like the Kylaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. This high level of localisation and component sharing played a key role in keeping costs under control, making the product more viable for the Indian market. Now, Skoda is ready to take the next step with the launch of the Kushaq facelift today. Once launched, it will take on established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.

