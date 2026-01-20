Edit Profile
    Skoda Kushaq facelift Live Launch and Latest Updates: Price, Features, Colours and Variants

    By Paarth Khatri
    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 8:44:24 AM IST

    Skoda Kushaq facelift Live Launch and Latest Updates: The Skoda Kushaq facelift launch event will start at 10:30 AM. Get real-time updates on price, specs, refreshed design, upgraded cabin, and engine options.

    Skoda Kushaq facelift Live Launch Updates: Skoda will launch the Kushaq facelift today in the Indian market. The SUV is expected to get cosmetic updates, feature additions, and there could be a few changes to the mechanics as well.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift has been teased on the social media pages.
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift has been teased on the social media pages.

    The Kushaq proved to be a turning point for Skoda in India, helping the brand regain relevance in the highly competitive mass-market SUV space. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kushaq shares its underpinnings with models like the Kylaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. This high level of localisation and component sharing played a key role in keeping costs under control, making the product more viable for the Indian market. Now, Skoda is ready to take the next step with the launch of the Kushaq facelift today. Once launched, it will take on established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.

    Jan 20, 2026 8:44:23 AM IST

    Skoda Kushaq facelift launch: How many units of Skoda Kushaq have been sold?

    As of mid-2025, Skoda Auto India has sold over 89,000 units of the Kushaq SUV since its launch in July 2021. The vehicle crossed this cumulative sales milestone within four years, representing a significant portion of Skoda's SUV sales in the Indian market.

    Jan 20, 2026 8:33:59 AM IST

    Skoda Kushaq facelift launch: What platform is the Skoda Kushaq facelift based on?

    The facelifted Kushaq continues to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. This architecture is shared with models like the Slavia, Kylaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, allowing Skoda to benefit from shared components, reduced development costs and easier service support across the network.

    Jan 20, 2026 8:21:47 AM IST

    Skoda Kushaq facelift launch: Why is the Kushaq such an important model for Skoda in India?

    The Kushaq played a crucial role in Skoda’s comeback story in India. It marked the brand’s serious push into the midsize SUV segment with a product developed specifically for Indian conditions. With strong localisation, competitive pricing and familiar turbo petrol engines, the Kushaq helped Skoda regain visibility and trust in a crowded market.

    Jan 20, 2026 7:59:58 AM IST

    Skoda Kushaq facelift launch: When was Kushaq first launched?

    Skoda first launched the Kushaq in the Indian market as its first model under India 2.0 strategy in June 2021.

