Skoda Kylaq introductory prices end. Here are the new prices

The Skoda Kylaq, introduced in November 2024, has undergone a price adjustment. Notably, the prices for the base model and the second-to-base variant have risen, whereas the prices for the higher trim levels have decreased. The Kylaq is the most affordable Skoda in the Indian market.

The most economical model in Skoda India's range, the Kylaq, initially had a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh. Following a price adjustment, the new starting price is ₹8.25 lakh, resulting in an increase of nearly ₹35,000 for the base model. Additionally, the entry-level variant equipped with automatic transmission, known as the Signature, has seen its price rise to ₹10.95 lakh from the earlier ₹10.59 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Notably, the top two trim levels - Signature Plus and Prestige have seen a price decrease of nearly ₹40,000. The Signature Plus with manual transmission is now available for ₹11.25 lakh, while the Prestige trim with manual transmission is priced at ₹12.89 lakh. Previously, these variants were listed at ₹11.40 lakh and ₹13.35 lakh, respectively. Additionally, the automatic transmission versions are now priced at ₹12.35 lakh and ₹13.99 lakh, down from ₹12.40 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Skoda Kylaq?

The Skoda Kylaq is available with a single engine choice, specifically a 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which is also found in other models from the India 2.0 initiative, including the Skoda Kushaq. Unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, however, the Kylaq does not offer a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine option.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine is calibrated to deliver a maximum power output of 114 bhp and a peak torque of 178 Nm. It is equipped with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission available as well.

What are the features of the Skoda Kylaq?

The Skoda Kylaq is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These sophisticated features are available only in the higher trim levels, whereas the base models come with a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The vehicle features six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, and the interior can be customized with either single or dual-tone color schemes, depending on the selected variant. The Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims provide a variety of fabric upholstery options, while the premium Prestige trim includes leatherette seating.

What are the safety features of the Skoda Kylaq?

The car is equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, which include six airbags, a multi-collision brake system, rollover protection, an electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control, among others.