Skoda Octavia RS pre-bookings open: 5 things that you should know

We got the official glimpse of the Skoda Octavia RS for the first time back in January at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. As of now, the launch timeline has not been confirmed by the company. However, what we do know is that Skoda has started accepting bookings officially for the performance sedan. The model will be quite exclusive as it always has been. Here is everything that you should know about the Skoda Octavia RS. The Skoda Octavia RS unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, features a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DSG gearbox. (HT Photo)

Skoda Octavia RS specs Specs Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 261 bhp Torque 370 Nm Gearbox 7-speed DSG with paddle shifters Top speed 250 kmph (Restricted) 0-100 kmph acceleration time 6.4 seconds View All Prev Next

What are the changes to the Skoda Octavia RS?

Over the standard Octavia, the RS version comes with a more aggressive design language. Cosmetically, there are new gloss black accents on the exterior, the air intakes are bigger to feed more air to the engine, a honeycomb mesh grille and a different set of alloy wheels on the side that are larger. There will also be ‘RS’ badging at the rear and exhaust tips finished in black.

Then there will also be changes to the interior. There are new sport seats that keep the driver in place in the corners; they also get contrast stitching. The driver gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and digital instrument cluster as well. The centre stage of the dashboard is taken by a touchscreen infotainment system that will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

(Also read: Top 5 best hybrid cars in India with high fuel efficiency)

What are the engine specifications of the Skoda Octavia RS?

Being the RS version, the engine has been upgraded. The Octavia RS draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 261 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 370 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed DSG unit that comes with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel so that the driver can take manual control of the gearbox. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Volkswagen Golf GTI and even the MQB Evo platform is the same.

What is the top speed of the Skoda Octavia RS?

Skoda has restricted the top speed of the Octavia RS to 250 kmph. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds.

How many units of the Skoda Octavia RS are coming to India?

Skoda will be bringing just 100 units of the Octavia RS that so it will be very exclusive.

What are the safety features of the Skoda Octavia RS?

Safety will be a primary emphasis, as the Octavia RS is expected to come with numerous airbags and sophisticated driver-assistance technologies, including fatigue detection, automatic parking, and remote parking capabilities. Additionally, features such as traction control, stability control, ABS, and EBD will also be available, among others.