Stellantis partners Qinomic to turn combustion engine van into electric vehicle

Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:23 PM IST

The Italian-French carmaker said the deal involved its Circular Economy unit.

The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Centre,(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Carmaker Stellantis said on Friday it had partnered with Qinomic, a French high-tech company focused on mobility, to develop a project aiming to convert internal combustion engine vans into electric-powered vehicles.

"The retrofit solution aims to extend vehicle life and usage, ensuring sustainability and affordability at the same time," it said in a statement.

In its business plan presented earlier this year, Stellantis set a goal to boost revenues of its business focused on recycling ten-fold to over 2 billion euros by 2030. It also aims to quadruple revenues from extended-life parts and services.

"In a market boosted by last-mile demand, city access restrictions will soon require recent LCV (light commercial vehicles) owners to look for a solution to convert to zero emissions," said Eric Laforge, Stellantis' vice president Light Commercial Vehicles for the so-called Enlarged Europe region.

"Retrofitting technology like this will enable Stellantis to support this trend," he added.

Stellantis said the project would be developed next year, while implementation and commercialisation is expected to start from France in 2024.

No financial details or investment figures for the partnership were disclosed.

