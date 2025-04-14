Suzuki ties up with Flipkart for online booking of bikes and scooters across 8 states. Check details

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has partnered with Flipkart, a top Indian e-commerce site, to allow customers to book online Suzuki motorcycles and scooters. Through this partnership, a more convenient and accessible shopping experience is extended to customers to browse and buy Suzuki two-wheelers from their homes. Models like the Suzuki Avenis scooter, the Gixxer series, and the V-Strom SX will now be available through Flipkart

From April 15, 2025, people of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Mizoram can book models such as the Suzuki Avenis scooter, the Gixxer range including the Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer SF, and the V-Strom SX on Flipkart. Consumers can choose from the available models, select the variant of their interest, and make the booking on the online platform. Upon online booking, the closest authorized Suzuki showroom will help complete the paperwork and delivery process.

Suzuki’s decision to partner with Flipkart is designed to align with the changing consumer behavior, where convenience and digital platforms play a crucial role in purchase decisions. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, stated that the company is responding to the rising preference for online purchases. The collaboration with Flipkart is aimed at offering a more accessible and efficient way for customers to engage with the Suzuki brand.

The partnership also permits Suzuki to amplify its online footprint, taking advantage of the expanding online market for auto products. With more shoppers in small towns and cities increasingly using e-commerce to make purchases, the initiative aims to cater to a broader population. Sujith S Agashe, Senior Director at Flipkart, emphasized that the collaboration with Suzuki is part of Flipkart’s ongoing efforts to provide greater convenience for customers in India. By offering a platform to book Suzuki’s two-wheelers online, Flipkart aims to make the buying process smoother for digitally oriented consumers.

Suzuki Motorcycle India: Record sales for FY25

Suzuki Motorcycle India posted its highest-ever annual volumes in FY2025 with 12,56,161 (domestic + exports) two-wheelers being retailed during the previous fiscal year. The company posted an 11 per cent growth from 11,33,902 units sold during FY2024.

Suzuki still dominates the 125 cc scooter segment with the Access, which continues to be the brand's biggest sales generator. Interestingly, the Japanese two-wheeler giant's sales have doubled in the past four years.

Suzuki domestic sales were 10,45,662 units in FY2024, up by 14 per cent from 921,009 units in the previous financial year. It exported 210,499 units in the same quarter against 212,893 units in FY2024.