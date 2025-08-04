Tata Harrier EV deliveries commences across India. Check details

The deliveries of the Tata Harrier EV have begun. The new flagship model from the electric vehicle wing of Tata Motors went on sale in June 2025. Priced between ₹21.49 lakh and ₹29.74 lakh, the Tata Harrier EV comes in three wide-ranging trims- Adventure, Fearless and Empowered as well as the Stealth Edition. Tata Harrier EV is priced between ₹ 21.49 lakh and ₹ 29.74 lakh.

Tata launched the Harrier EV in four unique shades of colour—Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. Along with these, the Stealth Edition has also been launched, painted in a all-black shade.

Tata Harrier EV: Specs

The Tata Harrier EV underpins the carmaker’s latest acti.ev+ platform, tailored specifically for electric driving. The electric SUV comes with two drivetrain options—Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), also known as Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) here. The RWD model has a single rear-mounted electric motor, while the QWD model has dual motors, one for each axle, for enhanced traction and dynamic response.

Tata Harrier EV: Battery capacity and range

In terms of output, the RWD Harrier EV gets 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The QWD, however, takes the power to 391 bhp and 504 Nm with its twin-motor configuration. The buyers can choose between two battery packs: a 65 kWh one that is certified for a range of 538 km (MIDC), and a bigger 75 kWh battery that gives the range a boost to 627 km for the RWD variant and 622 km for the QWD variant.

Tata Harrier EV: Features and Technology

The Harrier EV comes with a plethora of premium features and digital upgrades. It features an all-digital driver's display, a Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system developed in collaboration with Harman, and a surround-sound system upgraded with Dolby Atmos.

For visibility and safety, it has a 540-degree camera system, digital IRVM, and transparent bonnet view feature, which shows the terrain ahead under the car—particularly useful for off-road driving or for getting out of tight spaces.