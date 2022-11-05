Home / Car Bike / Tata Motors hikes prices of its passenger vehicles from Nov 7: Report

Tata Motors hikes prices of its passenger vehicles from Nov 7: Report

Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:03 PM IST

Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, it added.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari across the country.
Tata Motors on Saturday said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from November 7.

The weighted average increase will be 0.9 per cent, depending on the variant and model, the auto major said in a statement.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari across the country.

Saturday, November 05, 2022
