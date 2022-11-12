Tata Motors teases ‘India’s First Toughroader CNG'. Details here

Tata Motors has released a teaser of the CNG version of the Tiago NRG. The upcoming model has been named Tiago NRG iCNG by the company, which described it as ‘India’s First Toughroader CNG.'

“Make way for a new NRGetic era with the power and prowess of India's first Toughroader CNG - the all-new Tiago NRG iCNG. Stay tuned!” tweeted Tata Motors Cars on Friday. With the post, the manufacturer attached the teaser of the soon-to-be-launched car.

At present, Tata Motors sells Tiago and Tigor with factory-fitted CNG kits. It calls the kits ‘i-CNG.’

Expected features and specifications

According to HT Auto, the CNG version will be given the same engine and gearbox as the Tiago iCNG. This means that the engine will be a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder unit that generates 86Ps of maximum power and 113Nm peak torque. Further, the engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

However, the CNG kit is offered only with the manual option.

Upon arrival, the iCNG will not have any rival because Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, Volkswagen Cross Polo, and Ford Freestyle are no longer available in the Indian market.

