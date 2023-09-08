Tata Motors unveils 2023 Nexon EV facelift ahead of September 14 launch

Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled its 2023 Nexon EV facelift, ahead of the car's September 14 launch. According to HT Auto, the electric SUV is the first of four electric SUVs the automaker will launch within the next few months. Tata's 2023 Nexon EV facelift (Image courtesy: Tata Motors)

Bookings and price

Tata Motors will open bookings for the 2023 Nexon EV facelift on September 9, on the occasion of the World EV Day. Customers can book the SUV by paying ₹21,000; orders can be placed on the company's official website or at its dealerships.

The model's price, however, will be announced at the September 14 launch event.

Variants

It will be offered in two variants, namely Long Range and Mid Range. With a 40.5 kWh battery pack (142 bhp power, 215 Nm torque) the former gives a range of 465 km on a single charge, while the latter, with a 30 kWh battery pack (127 bhp, 215 Nm) gives 325 km on a single charge.

Features

In terms of features, the model has been given an 8-speaker JBL audio system which, as per the manufacturer, a 360-degree ‘rich audio experience.’ It will also be the first car in India with V2V and V2L technology; this means that it can power other devices (inclusing a house, other electric vehicles) with its electric battery.

0 to 100 kmph in

Smaller, as well as 20 kg lighter, it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds, thanks to a new motor and other technologies.

Colours

As many as seven exterior colours will be on offer: Creative Ocean, Daytona Grey, Empowered Oxide, Fearless Purple, Flame Red, Intensi Teal, and Pristine White.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail