Nexon EV 45 real-life range test: How far can Tata’s popular electric SUV go on a single charge?

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the Tata Nexon EV has been one of the key drivers in popularising electric cars in India. Over the years, Tata Motors has continuously refined the Nexon EV, making it not only one of the most successful EVs in the country but also the best-selling model since its debut. In its latest update, the brand introduced a new top-spec version with a larger 45 kWh battery pack. With this update, the 40 kWh variant has been discontinued, although the 30 kWh entry-level option remains available. Naturally, when it comes to EVs, the most important question buyers ask is: "How far will it go on a single charge?" To find out, we took the Nexon EV 45 out for a real-world range test. Tata Nexon EV 45 shares its battery pack with the Curvv EV.

In our test, the Nexon EV 45 managed to deliver around 330 km on a single charge. Of course, this figure can vary based on driving style and conditions—going downhill or driving more gently can stretch the range further, while uphill climbs or a heavy right foot will bring it down.

On paper, Tata Motors claims an MIDC range of 489 km, while the C75 rating sits between 350 and 375 km. To keep things consistent, we drove the SUV in Eco mode, using regen level 2 in city traffic and level 1 on the highways—since the highest setting (level 3) feels too aggressive, and coasting works better on open stretches. Comfort features like air-conditioning (set at 24°C, fan speed 2–3) and the driver’s ventilated seat were kept on throughout the drive.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Specifications Power 106 kW (142 bhp) Torque 215 Nm 0-100 kmph acceleration time 8.9 seconds Driving modes Eco, City and Sport Battery pack size 45 kWh Claimed real-world range 350 to 375 km MIDC claimed range 489 km 7.2 kW charger (10 to 100%) 6 hr 36 min AC charger (10 to 100%) 17 hr 36 min DC charger (10 to 80%) 40 min View All Prev Next

Tata Nexon EV 45: Other Impressions

One of the highlights of the Nexon EV 45 is its suspension setup. It does a commendable job of ironing out potholes and uneven surfaces, making city driving quite comfortable. That said, the weight of the large battery pack is noticeable, especially at higher speeds where you feel some body roll and lateral movement on long straights. This is where something like an MG Windsor EV Pro feels more confident and stable.

(Also read: Living with the Tata Nexon EV for over 1,000 km. Here's what we learned)

The panoramic sunroof—exclusive to the 45 kWh variant—adds to the premium feel, and the inclusion of a small frunk under the hood is a practical touch for extra storage. There is also window sunshades available for the rear occupants. During our test, we did encounter a minor glitch with the instrument cluster, where the display information overlapped and became cluttered, something Tata will hopefully iron out in future updates.