Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV & more available with up to 1.80 lakh benefits

Tata Motors has announced attractive festive season offers on its range of electric vehicles, with benefits going as high as ₹1.80 lakh. The limited-period deals cover the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and the Curvv EV, making them more accessible for potential EV buyers. Here are the benefits that the homegrown manufacturer is offering. Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV are being offered with ₹ 1.80 lakh and ₹ 30,000 respectively.

Models Benefits Starting ex-showroom price Tiago EV ₹ 70,000 ₹ 7.99 lakh Punch EV ₹ 70,000 ₹ 10.99 lakh Nexon EV ₹ 30,000 ₹ 14.49 lakh Curvv EV ₹ 1.80 lakh ₹ 17.49 lakh Prev Next

Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom, and Tata is offering benefits of up to ₹70,000. The Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 223 km, whereas the larger one has a claimed range of 293 km.

Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market. It is small, spacious, and it makes a lot of sense for the buyers who want a vehicle for daily city duties. The prices of the Punch EV start at ₹10.99 lakh ex-showroom, and the manufacturer is offering benefits of up to ₹70,000. The Long Range version has a claimed range of 365 km, whereas the standard version has a claimed range of 265 km.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV can be considered as one of the first mainstream electric vehicles in the Indian market, and it is also one of the most popular ones. Tata Nexon EV's prices start at ₹10.99 lakh, and it is currently available with benefits of up to ₹30,000. It is available in Medium Range and 45 versions. The Medium Range has a claimed range of 275 km, whereas the 45 version's range can go up to 489 km, making it one of the longest range EVs in its segment.

Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV shares its platform with the Nexon EV and sits below the Harrier EV. It is aimed towards people who want something different, as the Curvv EV is the only coupe SUV that is also electric. The prices of the Curvv EV start at ₹17.49 lakh ex-showroom, and currently, it is available with benefits of up to ₹1.80 lakh. Just like other Tata EVs, the Curvv EV is also available in two battery pack options. The 55 kWh unit has a claimed range of 502 km, whereas the 45 kWh unit has a claimed range of up to 430 km.