Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV & more available with up to 1.80 lakh benefits

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 06:12 pm IST

Tata Curvv EV gets the biggest benefits of over ₹1.8 lakh. On the other hand, the Nexon EV is being offered with benefits of ₹30,000

Tata Motors has announced attractive festive season offers on its range of electric vehicles, with benefits going as high as 1.80 lakh. The limited-period deals cover the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and the Curvv EV, making them more accessible for potential EV buyers. Here are the benefits that the homegrown manufacturer is offering.

Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV are being offered with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.80 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 respectively.
Personalised Offers on
Tata Nexon EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV are being offered with 1.80 lakh and 30,000 respectively.

ModelsBenefitsStarting ex-showroom price
Tiago EV 70,000 7.99 lakh
Punch EV 70,000 10.99 lakh
Nexon EV 30,000 14.49 lakh
Curvv EV 1.80 lakh 17.49 lakh

Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market. The prices start at 7.99 lakh ex-showroom, and Tata is offering benefits of up to 70,000. The Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 223 km, whereas the larger one has a claimed range of 293 km.

Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market. It is small, spacious, and it makes a lot of sense for the buyers who want a vehicle for daily city duties. The prices of the Punch EV start at 10.99 lakh ex-showroom, and the manufacturer is offering benefits of up to 70,000. The Long Range version has a claimed range of 365 km, whereas the standard version has a claimed range of 265 km.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV can be considered as one of the first mainstream electric vehicles in the Indian market, and it is also one of the most popular ones. Tata Nexon EV's prices start at 10.99 lakh, and it is currently available with benefits of up to 30,000. It is available in Medium Range and 45 versions. The Medium Range has a claimed range of 275 km, whereas the 45 version's range can go up to 489 km, making it one of the longest range EVs in its segment.

(Also read: Tata Nexon EV 45 real-world range tested)

Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV shares its platform with the Nexon EV and sits below the Harrier EV. It is aimed towards people who want something different, as the Curvv EV is the only coupe SUV that is also electric. The prices of the Curvv EV start at 17.49 lakh ex-showroom, and currently, it is available with benefits of up to 1.80 lakh. Just like other Tata EVs, the Curvv EV is also available in two battery pack options. The 55 kWh unit has a claimed range of 502 km, whereas the 45 kWh unit has a claimed range of up to 430 km.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV & more available with up to 1.80 lakh benefits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On