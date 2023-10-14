'Tesla saved my life': Hamas attack survivor claims EV saved him

A Tesla owner claims that his electric vehicle played a crucial role in his escape from the deadly Hamas terrorists' attacks in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip on Saturday, reported Israeli publication Walla. Damaged Tesla car after Hamas attack.(X/@mluggy)

As the Tesla Model 3 Performance owner was on his way to an assembly point during the onset of a Hamas attack, he unexpectedly encountered a vehicle carrying Hamas terrorists. The terrorists, armed with Kalashnikovs and a heavy machine gun, quickly noticed the approaching Tesla. However, unaware that it was an electric vehicle, they opened fire on the car, aiming for the engine and fuel tank, both of which did not exist in that EV.

Despite having his tires shot at, the Tesla owner floored the accelerator. He said that the Tesla's acceleration and dual-drive system allowed the owner to distance himself from the attackers.

“The car continued to drive, the battery didn't heat up, but it took a lot. There is no part that didn't take a bullet. It still drives if you press the gas,” the survivor said.

His wife received real-time updates on his location and his admission to the emergency room through the Tesla app.

Watch the visuals here (Graphic content warning)

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates

Hamas gunmen in a surprise attack claimed around 1300 lives and abducted around 150 Israelis and foreigners, taking them to Gaza as hostages.

More than 2,200 Gazans -- again most of them civilians and including over 580 children -- have been killed in the waves of Israel's retaliatory missile strikes on the densely populated enclave and the situation is still escalating.

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has made an announcement regarding the Superchargers in Israel. He declared that all Tesla Superchargers in the country will be provided free of charge. These Superchargers, designed for electric vehicles, are part of a high-voltage, fast-charging network.

Inputs from wires

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON