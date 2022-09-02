Thieves break window glass, steal infotainment system of a Hyundai Creta car: Reports

Hyundai Creta may be among the most in-demand SUVs in the country, but a recent incident has sparked concerns over the car's safety features. According to reports, thieves broke a window pane of a Creta – believed to be its SX or SX (O) variant – and took away the vehicle's infotainment system.

The incident

While no information is available on when and where the theft took place, images of the car circulating online show pieces of glass lying on the seat next to the driver's, and the 10.25-inch touchscreen missing. To reach their target, the burglars opened most parts of the centre console, including its trims around AC vents, and also the panel that integrates auto climate controls.

However, the SUV's 7-inch digital drivers' display was left untouched.

Safety features in Hyundai Creta

These include rear parking sensors, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, hill assist control, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, rear disc brakes, dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) etc.

Meanwhile, its infotainment screen comprises of a 'sleek 'user interface, which supports Android AutoPlay and Apple CarPlay.

Safety feature ratings

The Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) has given Creta's safety features a 3-star rating.

