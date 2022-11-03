Home / Car Bike / This e-bicycle from Svitch Bike is foldable. Choose yours from 5 colour options

This e-bicycle from Svitch Bike is foldable. Choose yours from 5 colour options

Published on Nov 03, 2022 04:56 PM IST

LITE XE is the fifth entrant to the company's luxury product portfolio, and is available at a starting price of ₹74,999

Svitch Bike's LITE XE
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ahmedabad-based Svitch Bike has launched LITE XE, a foldable electric bicycle. Priced at a starting cost of 74,999, LITE XE is the fifth entrant to the company's luxury product portfolio, where it joins XE+, XE, MXE, and NXE.

Here's all you need to know about this e-bike:

(1.) On a single full charge, LITE XE can travel up to 80 kilometres due to its 36V, 10.4AH battery pack. It has a 36V, 250W motor and can be folded 360 degrees.

(2.) The e-bike has a light weight due to its Aircraft Grade Aluminium 6061 frame. Its handlebar, seat and suspension are adjustable.

(3.) An LCD digital display shows details such as battery range and distance travelled. The bicycle also has 20x3 sleek tyres, 7-speed Shimano Gears, 5 Pedal Assist System (PAS) modes, and tail light with indicators.

(4.) The product is available in 5 colours: Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire, Yankee Yellow, Goblin Green, and Berlin Grey. The latter 2 are ‘special edition’ colours.

(5.) Customers can book their LITE XE unit visiting Svitch Bike's official website, or contacting the manufacturer on social media.

electric vehicles
