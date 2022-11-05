This Maruti hatchback became the most-selling car in October

Maruti Suzuki's Alto has emerged as the highest selling car in October. Last month, it sold 21,260 units, registering a YoY growth of 22 per cent. Last October, it had sold 17,389 units, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



In October, Maruti Suzuki dominated the sales charts with seven models making it to the top 10 list. Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and Brezza were the prime models of the car giant in the list. In August, Maruti launched its new Alto K10 brand which is bigger and more swanky than the previous versions.



This is the main reason why it surpassed other models of Maruti, Tata and Hyundai. The new Alto has been equipped with new generation K-series one litre dual jet, dual VVT engine. It generates power of 49 kW and maximum torque of 89 Nm. The company claims its automatic variant and the manual variant will provide mileage of 24.90 km/litre and 24.39 km/litre.



Talking about features, this hatchback has an anti-lock braking system, electronic brake force distribution and reverse parking sensor. It also has a pre-tensioner end force limit front seat belt. For safe parking, it also has a reverse parking sensor. There are other safety features like speed sensing, auto door lock and high speed alert.



It is available in six colour options of speedy blue, earth gold, sizzling red, silky white, solid white and granite grey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail