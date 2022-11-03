This Tata SUV, launched in October 2021, remains popular among customers. Details here

Punch, a subcompact crossover SUV launched by Tata Motors in October last year, continues to be popular among the customers. In August, the company sold the 1,00,000th unit of Punch – within just 10 months of the car's launch – and till now, as many as 1,18,677 units have been purchased.

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, 8,453 units were sold in October 2021, followed by 6,110 in November, and 8,008 in December. This year, customers bought 10,027 units in January, 9,529 in February, 10,526 in March, 10,132 in April, 10,214 in May, 10,414 in June, 11,007 in July, 12,006 in August, and 12,251.

This means that since the car's launch, 9,890 units were sold each month (on average)

Tata Punch engine

The SUV has been given a 1.2-litre Revotron engine, which produces maximum power of 86 PS and peak torque of113 Nm. The engine has a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). In manual transmission, it gives a mileage of 18.97 kmpl, and 18.82 kmpl in AMT.

Tata Punch features.

Punch comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, auto AC, automatic headlights, cruise control, among others. Significantly, it carries a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP programme. At present, it is priced between ₹5.49 lakh and ₹9.39 lakh (both ex-showroom).

