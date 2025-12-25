Top 5 Adventure Tourers Launched in 2025 That Truly Impressed Us: TVS Apache RTX to Hero XPulse 210

2025 turned out to be a defining year for adventure motorcycles, but what stayed with me had little to do with spec sheets or launch day headlines. What really mattered was how well these bikes lived up to the hype built around them. Today, more riders are moving towards adventure tourers because they promise an all-in-one experience. You can tour on them, use them every day, and still take them off the beaten path when the road ends. The biggest advantage, of course, is how confidently they deal with the mixed and often unpredictable road conditions in our country. This list looks at the adventure motorcycles launched in 2025 through that lens, focusing on the machines that genuinely impressed us where it truly counts. TVS Apache RTX has substantial road presence out on the road.

Top 5 motorcycles ADVs launched in 2025 Motorcycle Ex-showroom starting price TVS Apache RTX 300 ₹ 1.99 lakh Hero XPulse 210 ₹ 1.62 lakh Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ₹ 27.15 lakh Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black ₹ 3.37 lakh Ducati DesertX Discovery ₹ 23.28 lakh View All Prev Next

The all-new TVS Apache RTX gets the newly developed RTXD4 engine.

The Apache RTX 300 was one of the most-awaited launches after confirmation that TVS Motor Company was finally working on a new adventure tourer. The surprise came with its aggressive starting price of ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom. What impressed us most was how comfortable the RTX felt on rocky and muddy trails. Even on technical and demanding terrain, an off-road novice like me was able to tackle sections with confidence, which says a lot about the bike’s balance and setup. The new RTXD4 engine is smooth and very linear, which some people will prefer who don't ride aggressively. Even the equipment list on the motorcycle is quite long.

Hero XPulse 210 uses the same engine as the Karizma 210 but with revised internals.

Expectations were high for the XPulse 210, especially given the popularity of the XPulse 200 4V, and the new bike did not disappoint. The engine feels smooth and linear, with no signs of stress across the rev range. Off road, it proved its capability on rocky trails and river beds, handling everything without feeling overwhelmed. What stood out was how forgiving the XPulse 210 felt, making challenging terrain approachable even for less experienced riders.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 blends rugged off-road capability with iconic American style.

Harley-Davidson is a special case here, as the Pan America marked the brand’s first serious attempt at an adventure motorcycle. Thankfully, it delivers. The Revolution Max 1250 engine instantly puts a smile on your face, offering strong and effortless pull with an eagerness that never fades. Braking performance is confidence-inspiring, with excellent bite and feedback. The attention to detail stands out, from the solid switchgear to the clear and easy-to-read instrument cluster. Despite weighing over 250 kg, the Pan America handles far better than expected. The suspension works beautifully, theride quality is impressive, and through corners the bike feels planted and reassuring.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition has been launched in India at ₹3.37 lakh, ex-showroom

The Himalayan has already proven its success, and the new Mana Black edition builds on that momentum. Positioned as a top-end variant, it features a stealthy matte black finish with contrasting graphics. It also comes equipped with knuckle guards, tubeless spoke wheels, a rally seat, and rally side panels straight from the factory, making it both purposeful and visually distinctive.

Ducati DesertX Discovery is made to go touring. Ducati says that it is more versatile than the standard version.

Sitting between the standard and Rally versions, the DesertX Discovery brings a more touring-focused approach to Ducati’s adventure lineup. It features a black and Ducati Red colour scheme with decals. Protection is a major highlight, with a bull bar safeguarding key components like the water pump and fuel tank, a bash plate protecting the engine, and a radiator guard to deflect debris during off-road rides. The centre stand adds everyday practicality, especially when dealing with punctures. Designed for long-distance touring, it comes with aluminium panniers and a reinforced subframe, while heated grips make cold-weather riding far more comfortable.