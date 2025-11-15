If you’re stepping into the world of motorcycling for the first time or searching for a stylish, efficient and easy-to-ride commuter for daily college runs, the 125cc segment is the perfect starting point. These bikes strike the ideal balance between performance, fuel efficiency and affordability—making them highly practical for students and new riders. In India, this class has evolved far beyond simple commuters, with manufacturers now offering sporty designs, advanced features and impressive fuel efficiency. Here’s a look at the top 5 125 cc motorcycles worth considering. Bajaj Pulsar N125 and TVS Raider 125 are designed to cater for the young audience.

Top 5 best 125 cc motorcycles for beginners and college students in India Model Ex-Showroom Price Honda CB125 Hornet ₹ 1.03 lakh Hero Xtreme 125R ₹ 89,000 TVS Raider 125 ₹ 80,500 Bajaj Pulsar N125 ₹ 91,691 Honda SP125 ₹ 85,564

Honda CB125 Hornet

₹ 1.03 lakh ex-showroom

The Honda CB125 Hornet is one of the most aggressive-looking 125 cc motorcycles in the Indian market.

The Honda CB125 Hornet is one of the sportiest offerings in this category. It comes with a 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine that produces around 11.14 PS, paired with a smooth gearbox and refined power delivery. The bike features aggressive styling, a muscular stance and sharp LED lighting that appeal strongly to younger riders. Its 12-litre tank and mid-range torque make it city-friendly. The Hornet suits buyers who want a premium feel and sharper performance without jumping to a higher segment.

Hero Xtreme 125R

₹ 89,000 ex-showroom

The Hero Xtreme 125R has been updated with dual-channel ABS and more rider aids

The Hero Xtreme 125R offers a balanced combination of power, features and efficiency. It uses a 124.7cc engine that generates about 11.55 PS, giving it a punchy response for urban riding. The bike’s design is sporty and modern, featuring an upright stance, muscular fuel tank and sharp tail section. Overall, it’s a great choice for students looking for style with practicality.

TVS Raider 125

₹ 80,500 ex-showroom

The TVS Raider lineup has been updated with new variants, bringing dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS.

The TVS Raider 125 is one of the most advanced bikes in the 125 cc class, combining strong performance with segment-leading features. It is powered by a 124.8 cc engine producing around 11.38 PS, and is known for its excellent claimed mileage of nearly 72kmpl. With modern styling, a digital cluster (including TFT on higher variants), ride modes and sporty ergonomics, the Raider feels far more premium than a conventional commuter. Its relatively low kerb weight enhances agility, making it one of the most beginner-friendly options.

Bajaj Pulsar N125

₹ 91,691 ex-showroom

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with a smooth engine. It's a good 20 kg lighter than the Classic and NS Pulsar 125.

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 brings the Pulsar family’s sporty, muscular character into the 125 cc segment. It uses a 124.4 cc engine delivering about 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm, offering good responsiveness for city commuting. The N125 is heavier than some rivals, with a kerb weight of around 140 kg, giving it a planted feel on the road. With its sculpted design, sporty LED elements and proven brand value, it’s a great option for riders who want the Pulsar look and feel in an accessible displacement.

Honda SP125

₹ 85,564 ex-showroom

Honda SP125 comes with a smooth engine that also delivers good fuel economy.

The Honda SP125 remains one of the best commuter-centric motorcycles in the 125 cc category. It is powered by a refined 123.94 cc engine delivering around 10.87 PS and offers real practicality through its high claimed mileage of around 63 kmpl. One of its biggest strengths is its light kerb weight—going as low as 116 kg depending on the variant—which makes it extremely easy to ride, especially for new riders. It’s comfortable, reliable, efficient and backed by Honda’s strong service network, making it ideal for everyday college runs and city use.