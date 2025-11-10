Top 6 affordable automatic cars in India: Best automatic hatchbacks and SUVs under 12 lakh

If you are tired of shifting gears in traffic and looking for a budget-friendly automatic car, the Indian market now offers a wide range of hatchbacks and compact SUVs with automatic gearboxes. The cars that we have shortlisted do not come with an AMT; instead, they come with a proper automatic transmission like a CVT or a DCT transmission. Here’s a detailed look at the most affordable automatic cars you can buy in India right now, each offering a unique blend of performance, practicality, and price. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Fronx Check Offers Check Offers The Hyundai i20 is currently one of the best automatic hatchbacks that a person can buy in the Indian market.

Top Affordable Automatic Cars in India (2025) Model Transmission Type Engine Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Highlights Citroën C3X AT Automatic (Torque Converter) 1.2L Turbo-Petrol ₹ 9.05 lakh Bold European design, smooth gearbox, excellent ride comfort Nissan Magnite CVT CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) 1.0L Turbo-Petrol ₹ 9.14 lakh Refined CVT unit, smooth city performance, strong value-for-money Renault Kiger CVT CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) 1.0L Turbo-Petrol ₹ 9.15 lakh Sporty French styling, tech-rich interior, youthful appeal Tata Altroz DCA DCA (Dual-Clutch Automatic) 1.2L Petrol ₹ 9.42 lakh 5-star safety rating, advanced DCT tech, solid build quality Maruti Suzuki Fronx AT 6-speed Automatic 1.0L Turbo-Petrol ₹ 10.99 lakh Compact yet spacious, powerful turbo engine, reliable performance Hyundai i20 CVT (IVT) CVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) 1.2L Petrol ₹ 8.13 lakh Premium hatchback, smooth and refined drive, feature-loaded cabin View All Prev Next

1. Citroen C3X AT – European style meets everyday comfort

Citroen C3X offers one of the best ride quality in the segment.

The Citroen C3X AT stands out with its bold crossover design and a turbo-petrol engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. Priced around ₹9.05 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers the sophistication of European engineering at a value-for-money price point. The C3X is designed for those who want something different from mainstream brands, blending striking looks with easy drivability. Its suspension is tuned for Indian roads, making it one of the most comfortable compact crossovers in this price bracket.

2. Nissan Magnite CVT – Affordable SUV with smooth CVT performance

The Magnite gets the CVT automatic transmission with the turbo petrol engine.

The Nissan Magnite CVT continues to be one of the most popular choices for buyers wanting an automatic compact SUV without overspending. Starting at around ₹9.14 lakh, the Magnite offers a refined 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT gearbox that delivers smooth and linear power delivery. It’s a perfect pick for those who frequently drive in traffic-heavy cities and prefer a seamless automatic experience. Plus, with its modern interiors and strong feature list, it offers excellent value for money.

3. Renault Kiger CVT – Stylish twin of the Magnite

The Kiger's proportions give it a bold SUV stance, which makes it stand out of the crowd.(Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

The Renault Kiger CVT, priced at about ₹9.15 lakh, shares its engine and transmission setup with the Magnite but adds a more expressive French design and slightly sportier dynamics. The Kiger’s cabin feels youthful, with bold color options and tech-friendly features like wireless charging and a digital instrument cluster. For urban buyers seeking a stylish yet efficient automatic, the Kiger is a smart alternative with similar strengths to its Nissan sibling.

4. Tata Altroz DCA – Dual-Clutch tech for the Indian buyer

The Tata Altroz received a facelift in May 2025, rejuvenating its value proposition against the likes of the Hyundai i20

If you prefer the premium feel of a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) but don’t want to spend beyond ₹12 lakh, the Tata Altroz DCA fits perfectly. Starting at around ₹9.42 lakh, the Altroz DCA offers the convenience of an automatic with the confidence of Tata’s 5-star safety rating. It’s designed specifically for Indian driving conditions, with technology that minimises lag and overheating. For buyers who want a refined drive and sturdy build quality, the Altroz DCA is a great premium hatchback choice.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx AT – Practical, efficient and feature-rich

The Fronx gets the torque converter automatic transmission only with the turbo petrol engine.

Maruti’s Fronx AT is one of the most versatile automatic options in this list. Prices for the automatic versions start at ₹10.99 lakh. What makes the Fronx special is its balance — it’s compact enough for the city, yet spacious enough for family use. Combined with Maruti’s reliability, a powerful turbo petrol engine, and service network, the Fronx AT is an excellent all-rounder for urban Indian families.

6. Hyundai i20 CVT – The premium automatic hatchback experience

Hyundai i20 is one handsome looking premium hatchback that offers loads of interior space.

For those who prioritise refinement and technology, the Hyundai i20 CVT (IVT) is among the most polished automatic hatchbacks you can buy. Priced around ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a smooth drive, feature-packed interiors, and Hyundai’s unmatched service quality. The i20 CVT is ideal for buyers who want an automatic car that feels upmarket and comfortable, making daily commutes and long drives equally relaxing.

Which One Should You Choose?

If you’re on a tighter budget and want a compact SUV, the Renault Kiger CVT and Nissan Magnite CVT deliver the best automatic experience under ₹11 lakh. For a stylish European choice, the Citroen C3X AT adds personality to your daily drives. Meanwhile, the Tata Altroz DCA offers premium build and safety, while the Maruti Fronx AT ensures unbeatable practicality. And if you want a polished all-rounder with proven refinement, the Hyundai i20 CVT stands tall.