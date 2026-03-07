Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Hyryder offered with discounts of up to ₹45,000
Toyota India is offering March discounts up to ₹45,000 on the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Hyryder.
Japanese automaker Toyota has recently announced the benefits and discounts being offered on its product portfolio in India for March. Toyota is offering a maximum discount of ₹45,000 on selected models, along with other benefits, including a loyalty bonus.
Toyota Glanza
The Toyota Glanza is being offered with discounts of upto ₹30,000 with ₹15,000 in cash discounts and ₹15,000 exchange bonuses. In addition to that, the company is offering loyalty bonuses for existing Toyota customers. The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L K12N engine producing approximately 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.46 lakh.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
The SUV crossover from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, is offered with discounts of up to ₹20,000 with ₹10,000 in cash discounts and ₹10,000 in exchange bonuses for the turbo and non-turbo variants. Moreover, the company is offering loyalty bonuses for existing Toyota customers. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered with two different powertrains: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Booster Jet engine producing approximately 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder K12N engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.25 lakh.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Much like the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 101 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L petrol-strong hybrid engine producing 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The petrol variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is being offered with discounts of up to ₹45,000 with ₹25,000 cash discounts and ₹20,000 in exchange bonuses, along with loyalty bonuses for existing Toyota customers. The petrol-strong hybrid variant is being offered with ₹20,000 cash discount and ₹25,000 exchange bonuses with loyalty bonuses. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.
