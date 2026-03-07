Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Hyryder offered with discounts of up to ₹45,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Much like the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 101 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L petrol-strong hybrid engine producing 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The petrol variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is being offered with discounts of up to ₹45,000 with ₹25,000 cash discounts and ₹20,000 in exchange bonuses, along with loyalty bonuses for existing Toyota customers. The petrol-strong hybrid variant is being offered with ₹20,000 cash discount and ₹25,000 exchange bonuses with loyalty bonuses. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.