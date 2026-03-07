Edit Profile
    Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Hyryder offered with discounts of up to ₹45,000

    Toyota India is offering March discounts up to 45,000 on the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Hyryder. 

    Updated on: Mar 07, 2026 5:27 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Japanese automaker Toyota has recently announced the benefits and discounts being offered on its product portfolio in India for March. Toyota is offering a maximum discount of 45,000 on selected models, along with other benefits, including a loyalty bonus.

    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    The Toyota Glanza is being offered with discounts of upto 30,000 with 15,000 in cash discounts and 15,000 exchange bonuses. In addition to that, the company is offering loyalty bonuses for existing Toyota customers. The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L K12N engine producing approximately 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 6.46 lakh.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    The SUV crossover from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, is offered with discounts of up to 20,000 with 10,000 in cash discounts and 10,000 in exchange bonuses for the turbo and non-turbo variants. Moreover, the company is offering loyalty bonuses for existing Toyota customers. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered with two different powertrains: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Booster Jet engine producing approximately 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder K12N engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 7.25 lakh.

    Toyota Urban cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Much like the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 101 bhp and 139 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L petrol-strong hybrid engine producing 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The petrol variant of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is being offered with discounts of up to 45,000 with 25,000 cash discounts and 20,000 in exchange bonuses, along with loyalty bonuses for existing Toyota customers. The petrol-strong hybrid variant is being offered with 20,000 cash discount and 25,000 exchange bonuses with loyalty bonuses. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.99 lakh.

