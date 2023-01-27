Home / Car Bike / Toyota launches bookings for revamped Innova Crysta

Toyota launches bookings for revamped Innova Crysta

Published on Jan 27, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Customers can book their Innova Crysta unit by paying a token sum of ₹50,000.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Toyota has opened bookings for the revamped Innova Crysta multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at a token amount of 50,000. The manufacturer, however, is yet to announce the price of the new-look Innova Crysta, which is expected to be launched next month.

The MPV's launch will come months after the introduction of Innova HyCross, which is based on Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Updated features

Toyota has given Innova Crysta a new face with design tweaks, according to HT Auto. Now, the car appears a bit more ‘rugged,’ quite similar to the front fascia of the company's flagship SUV, Fortuner. It will offer seating capacity for up to eight passengers, and come in as many as four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX.

Also, the Japanese auto giant will offer the model in five colour schemes: White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Features

In terms of features, Innova Crysta has, among others, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with support to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For passenger safety, on the other hand, it has been given features such as seven airbags, rear parking sensors (front and parking), vehicle stability control, hill-assist control, three-point seatbelt etc.

    HT News Desk

