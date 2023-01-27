Home / Car Bike / Mahindra opens bookings for XUV400 electric SUV: Here's your step-by-step guide

Mahindra opens bookings for XUV400 electric SUV: Here's your step-by-step guide

car bike
Published on Jan 27, 2023

Bookings opened on January 26, ten days after the car's launch, and deliveries are expected to begin in March.

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the XUV400 electric SUV this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Delhi

Mahindra and Mahindra has opened bookings for XUV400, days after launching the electric SUV. Bookings for the car commenced on January 26, ten days after the launch, and deliveries are expected to begin in March.

Customers can book their XUV400 unit on Mahindra's official website. For this, they should follow these steps:

(1.) Visit booking.mahindra.com and click on ‘Book Now.’

(2.) Sign-in by entering your mobile number on which a one-time password (OTP) will be sent.

(3.) Enter the OTP; on the next page, fill in the details and click on ‘Confirm.’

(4.) Select variant, colour, and tap ‘Continue.’

(5.) Now, select a dealer, verify your personal details, and accept 'Terms and Conditions.'

(6.) Pay the booking amount.

Mahindra XUV400

The homegrown manufacturer launched the electric SUV in two variants: EC and EL. The model has a starting price of 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes all the way up to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices, however, are introductory in nature and are for the first 5,000 orders of each variant.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, range, specs compared

The EL is the top-spec variant, which, according to the company, offers a range of 456 kms. On the other hand, EC, the lower variant, gives a range of 375 kms, as per Mahindra.

