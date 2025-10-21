TVS Apache RTX 300 to Hero XPulse 210: 6 adventure bikes under 2.5 lakh

India’s adventure motorcycle scene has exploded in recent years, with riders craving machines that can tackle both weekday commutes and weekend trails. The good news? You don’t have to spend a fortune to join the ADV bandwagon anymore. A host of capable adventure bikes are now available under ₹2.5 lakh, offering a balanced mix of performance, comfort, and rugged capability. Whether you’re planning to explore the Himalayas or just enjoy a spirited Sunday ride, these mid-capacity ADVs promise versatility without breaking the bank. Here’s a look at six of the most exciting options currently available in this price bracket. Personalised Offers on Hero XPulse 200 4V Check Offers Check Offers TVS Apache RTX 300 is the latest addition to the adventure touring segment of India.

1. Hero XPulse 200 4V

Starting price- ₹1.40 lakh ex-showroom

The XPulse 200 4V is one of the most affordable ADVs in India.

Hero’s XPulse 200 4V is the true gateway to adventure biking in India. Priced around ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a 199.6cc oil-cooled engine producing around 18.8 bhp and 17.3 Nm of torque. With a 21-inch front wheel, long-travel suspension, and 220mm ground clearance, the XPulse can handle broken terrain with confidence. It’s lightweight, fuel-efficient, and comes loaded with essentials like LED lighting, a digital cluster, and Bluetooth connectivity. Ideal for beginners and commuters who crave weekend trails, it remains one of the most affordable ADVs on sale.

2. Hero XPulse 210

Starting price - ₹1.62 lakh ex-showroom

Hero MotoCorp's motorcycles, the Xtreme 250R and the Xpulse 210 are seen during its launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.(Atul Yadav/PTI)

An evolution of the 200, the Hero XPulse 210 adds more power, better cooling, and improved refinement. Priced around ₹1.62– ₹1.71 lakh (on-road), it uses a liquid-cooled 210cc engine that delivers more punch for highway cruising. The updated chassis, enhanced suspension setup, and new TFT display make it a far more capable all-rounder. With its rally-inspired ergonomics and light weight, the XPulse 210 offers serious value for budding adventurers.

3. TVS Apache RTX 300

Starting price - ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom, introductory

The all-new TVS Apache RTX gets the newly developed RTXD4 engine.

TVS’s entry into the ADV segment, the Apache RTX 300, has made a strong impression. Priced between ₹1.99– ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), it gets a 300cc single-cylinder engine tuned for torque and touring comfort. With features like switchable ABS, a TFT display, traction control, and riding modes, it’s loaded with segment-first tech. The RTX 300 also offers adjustable suspension and a comfortable riding triangle, making it ideal for long-distance exploration and mild off-roading.

Starting price - ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom

The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 shares its engine with the Gixxer 250.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX blends the adventure spirit with everyday practicality. Powered by a 249cc oil-cooled engine borrowed from the Gixxer 250, it delivers a balanced 26.5 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque. Priced around ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the V-Strom SX is more of a soft-roader—perfect for riders who prioritize touring comfort and refinement over hardcore off-roading. With Suzuki’s reliability, it’s a solid choice for touring enthusiasts.

5. KTM 250 Adventure

Starting price - ₹2.40 lakh ex-showroom

The 250 Adventure is the most affordable ADV that KTM sells in India.

The KTM 250 Adventure sits at the premium end of this list with a price tag of around ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It packs a punchy 248.8cc liquid-cooled engine making 30.5 bhp and 24 Nm of torque. Built on KTM’s robust trellis frame, it gets long-travel suspension, 19-inch front wheels, and top-notch electronics. If you can stretch your budget slightly, the 250 Adventure offers unmatched performance and handling in this price range.

6. Yezdi Adventure

Starting price - ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom

Yezdi Adventure with its tweaked engine feels quite happy at highway speeds.

The Yezdi Adventure makes a strong case under this budget too. It features a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 29.16 bhp and 29.56 Nm of torque. With the new iteration of the engine, the smoothness and tractability has gone up and it can still cruise at 100 kmph comfortably. With a 21-inch front wheel along with spoked rims and long travel suspension, the Yezdi Adventure can also go off-road.

Final Thoughts

Adventure bikes under ₹2.5 lakh now offer a wide spectrum—from lightweight dual-sport machines to tech-rich tourers. If you’re just starting out, the Hero XPulse 200 4V remains unbeatable for value. The TVS Apache RTX 300 and KTM 250 Adventure, meanwhile, cater to those wanting performance and premium features. No matter which you choose, these ADVs prove that true adventure doesn’t always require deep pockets—just the right spirit and a capable machine.