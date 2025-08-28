TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta vs Ola S1X vs Vida V2X: Price and specifications compared

The Indian two-wheeler market welcomed a new electric option today with the launch of the TVS Orbiter. At a starting price of ₹99,900 (ex-showroom), the Orbiter is now the most affordable scooter in the company’s EV line-up. While the iQube carried the flag for TVS in the electric space, the Orbiter’s arrival signals a more mass-market approach, one designed to lure city commuters who may have been on the fence about switching to electric. Personalised Offers on TVS Orbiter Check Offers Check Offers The TVS Orbiter gets a price tag of ₹ 99,900, ex-showroom.

By tying vital characteristics with real-world range, TVS seems to be throwing its net a little wider. The immediate question, though, is how it fares against rivals that have already been shaping this space: Ather Rizta, Vida V2X, and Ola S1X.

TVS Orbiter vs Rivals: Price comparison

The Orbiter undercuts most of its competition simply by arriving below the psychological one-lakh mark. At ₹99,900, it offers buyers a relatively low entry point into the EV fold, something many customers have been waiting for as electric scooters steadily climbing up the pricing ladder. In contrast, the Ather Rizta starts higher, with its price band stretching between ₹1.08 lakh and ₹1.77 lakh, depending on battery and feature packages. Ather’s position is clear, it is not about being the cheapest, but about offering connected features and an ownership experience that feels premium.

The Hero Vida V2X, costs from ₹97,800 onwards, positioning it slightly close to the Orbiter but offering a different proposition. Vida's positioning has been with that of balanced range and young design, and it is thus attracting younger, urban consumers wanting a scooter with functionality coupled with style. The Ola S1X, meanwhile, takes on a similar affordability narrative. With prices starting at ₹79,999 and going up to ₹99,999, Ola has positioned the S1X as its entry-level EV. Ola’s brand visibility and aggressive sales push give it strong presence, but the Orbiter’s arrival at a similar price could now cause some recalibration of buyer choices.

TVS Orbiter vs rivals: Specs

The Orbiter comes with a 3.1 kWh battery that claims 158 km IDC range, placing it comfortably in the territory of everyday commuters who need assurance on longer rides. Segment-first touches like a 14-inch front wheel, cruise control, hill-hold, reverse assist, and a 169 mm ground clearance make it more than just a bare-bones product. Its 34-litre boot space and an 845 mm flat-form seat suggest TVS has paid attention to everyday comfort. On the connectivity front, the Orbiter includes a Bluetooth-enabled display, turn-by-turn navigation, theft and fall alerts, OTA updates, and integration with the SmartXonnect app. For a sub- ₹1 lakh scooter, these touches raise the bar for what buyers can expect.

The Ather Rizta, though, continues to champion connected tech and real-world refinement. With 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery options, it delivers between 105–125 km of real-world range. More than numbers, Ather banks on its app ecosystem, frequent software updates, and strong dealer support.

Hero Vida V2X comes with a 3.44 kWh battery offering a maximum estimated real-world range of around 110 km supported with key features such as removable batteries, multiple riding modes, and fast charging capabilities. It combines distance with design that appeals to young urban customers who want their scooter to be about self-expression as much as it is getting them from A to B. The V2X is neither as technologically high-end as Ather or as competitively priced as the Orbiter, ending up trying to occupy the middle through a combination of fresh design and comparably consistent performance.

The Ola S1X goes the other way, focusing squarely on affordability and basic usability. It is available with 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery options, translating to a claimed range of 95–151 km depending on variant. It brings in Ola’s large sales and service network to back it up, but on the features side it stays more modest compared to Ather and now the Orbiter. Where it wins is in sheer visibility and Ola’s aggressive retail push that keeps it front of mind for many potential EV buyers.