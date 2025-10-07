TVS Raider Dual Disc variant launched: 4 segment first features it gets

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of the Raider in the Indian market. With the update, the motorcycle gets several new features, but there are no significant mechanical or cosmetic changes. The Raider now also offers four new features that no other 125 cc motorcycle in the segment offers. Here is a quick rundown of those features. Personalised Offers on TVS Sport Check Offers Check Offers TVS Raider Dual Disc version gets a red-coloured alloy wheel in the front.

TVS Raider 125: Unique features New Unique Features (125cc Segment-First) Details Dual Disc Brakes with ABS Equipped with front and rear disc brakes and a single-channel ABS. Enhances braking power and prevents front-wheel lockup during hard braking. Boost Mode with iGo Assist Provides an extra 0.55 Nm torque boost for quick overtakes. Integrates Integrated Starter Generator and auto start/stop for improved fuel efficiency. Follow Me Home Headlamp Keeps the headlamp on briefly after the engine is switched off, aiding visibility in dark or parking conditions. Glide Through Technology (GTT) Allows smooth crawling in traffic without throttle input by automatically adjusting engine revs to prevent stalling. Cosmetic Enhancements - Metallic silver bodywork

- Split seat setup

- Red alloy wheels

- Wider tyres for better grip and stability Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi) - TFT DD: ₹ 95,600

- SXC DD: ₹ 93,800 View All Prev Next

1. Dual disc brakes

Then there are dual disc brakes along with a single-channel anti-lock braking system. The addition of a rear disc brake will help enhance the stopping power, while the anti-lock braking system will ensure that the front wheel does not lock up when the rider is braking hard.

2. Boost Mode with iGo Assist

The iGo Assist technology provides an additional torque boost of 0.55 Nm which can come in handy in quick overtaking situations. It also integrates the Integrated Starter Generator with an auto start/stop system function that turns off the engine during stops and restarts it automatically. This helps in offering better fuel economy.

3. Follow me home headlamp

The bike now also features a follow-me home headlamp. It is a feature that we have seen on cars and recently in a few scooters as well. It basically keeps the headlamp illuminated for a short time even after the ignition and engine is switched off, helping the rider in dark and parking conditions.

(Also read: Top 5 best hybrid cars in India with high fuel efficiency)

4. Glide Through Technology

Glide Through Technology first debuted on the Apache motorcycles of TVS Motor Company. And slowly it trickled down to the more affordable Raider as well. What it does is allows the rider to crawl in city traffic without any throttle input. TVS achieved this by allowing the ECU to increase the revs of the engine automatically when it detects that the engine might stall.

TVS Raider Dual Disc variant

TVS Motor Company also made few cosmetic changes. First up, there are minor cosmetic changes so that the top-end variant can be differentiated from other variants. It comes with metallic silver bodywork, which is paired with a split seat setup and a red alloy wheel. The tyres on the motorcycle are also wider that should offer better stability and grip.

TVS Raider Dual Disc prices

The new TVS Raider is priced at ₹95,600 (Ex-showroom Delhi) for TFT DD and ₹93,800 (Ex-showroom Delhi) for SXC DD.