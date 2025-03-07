Ultraviolette Shockwave hits a milestone with 1,000 bookings in just 24 hours, introductory price extended

The recently unveiled Ultraviolette Shockwave has garnered more than 1,000 bookings within just 24 hours of opening its pre-booking window on March 5, 2025. This electric enduro motorcycle debuted with an introductory price of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 customers. Due to the fantastic response, UV has decided to extend these introductory prices to the next 1,000 bookings as well. After 2,000 bookings, the Ultraviolette Shockwave will be priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh ex-showroom. Currently, it is priced at ₹ 1.50 lakh ex-showroom.

UV Shockwave Introductory Price Extended

The UV Shockwave will have a price tag of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) after the initial 2,000 orders are fulfilled. This new electric enduro is constructed on a completely new Light Motorcycle Funduro platform. It is powered by an electric motor that delivers 14.5 bhp and 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. The manufacturer boasts a maximum speed of 120 kmph, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The bike has a weight of 120 kg.

Ultraviolette is set to launch the final variant selection for customers in the last quarter of 2025. Additionally, the company has confirmed that a discount of ₹26,000 will be available for any variant selected. Deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of 2026, specifically between January and March.

What are the specifications of the Ultraviolette Shockwave?

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is powered by a 4 kWh battery pack, offering an impressive range of 165 km (IDC) on a single charge. With the Supernova fast charger, you can recharge the battery from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes. For suspension, it features 37 mm telescopic front forks with 200 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 180 mm of travel. The electric enduro is equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. For braking, it utilizes a 270 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc.

This will be the first electric motorcycle of its kind to hit the market in the country. It will come in two color options: Cosmic Black and Frost White. Based on the unit displayed at the event, the electric enduro will feature a more streamlined digital console compared to the F77 and the new Tesseract electric scooter.