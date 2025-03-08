Ultraviolette Tesseract records 20,000 bookings within 48 hours, introductory pricing extended

Ultraviolette Automotive has successfully secured over 20,000 pre-bookings for its recently launched Tesseract electric scooter. With this new offering, the company has ventured into a new segment, branding the Tesseract as ‘The world’s most advanced scooter.’ Furthermore, the manufacturer has announced an extension of the special introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the initial 50,000 bookings, having previously limited this pricing to the first 10,000 customers. Following the introductory phase, the scooter will be priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the new UV Tesseract are open for ₹ 999 and the deliveries will commence from the first quarter of 2026.

Ultraviolette initially established its reputation with high-performance electric superbikes, achieving notable records with its flagship models. However, the company is now shifting its focus to the more mainstream electric scooter market, where it will compete against established brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and TVS.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Design and Features

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is a dynamic electric scooter distinguished by its bold design, reflecting the aesthetics of the Ultraviolet F77 superbike. It is available in a variety of colors, including White, Pink, Black, and Sand. The scooter features centrally positioned LED headlamps on the front apron.

A windscreen adds to the sporty appeal of the vehicle. Other feature highlights include a 7.0-inch TFT display with navigation functionality, 34 liters of underseat storage, and 14-inch wheels. Ultraviolette claims that the Tesseract will introduce several industry-first features in this category, such as rear collision alerts, a handlebar with haptic feedback, and spatial awareness technology, among others.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Powertrain

The electric vehicle company has revealed the specifications for the Ultraviolette Tesseract scooter. This electric scooter produces a maximum power output of 20.10 bhp and can achieve a range of up to 261 kilometers on a single charge. Additionally, Ultraviolette asserts that the Tesseract can reach a top speed of 125 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

Ultraviolette Shockwave receives over 1,000 bookings

The recently introduced Ultraviolette Shockwave has garnered over 1,000 bookings within just 24 hours of the pre-booking period commencing on March 5, 2025. This new electric enduro motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the initial 1,000 customers. In light of the remarkable demand, Ultraviolette has decided to extend the introductory pricing to the subsequent 1,000 bookings.

Extension of UV Shockwave Introductory Pricing

Following the completion of the first 2,000 orders, the price of the UV Shockwave will rise to ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This innovative electric enduro motorcycle is constructed on a completely new Light Motorcycle Funduro platform. It is powered by an electric motor that delivers 14.5 bhp and 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. The manufacturer claims a maximum speed of 120 km/h, with acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h achieved in just 2.9 seconds. The weight of the electric bike is 120 kg.