Urban Cruiser compact SUV discontinued in India, announces Toyota

Months after announcing a discount of up to ₹70,000 on the Urban Cruiser compact SUV, Toyota has decided to phase out the car from its production portfolio in India.

In a statement, the company said the decision was taken so that it can further enhance customers' mobility experience by introducing models based on their feedback.

“Our product strategy is focused on bringing in models based on the feedback from customers. We continuously study the market to understand the changing customer preferences, and focus on delivering them ever-better cars with enhanced and sustainable technologies,” read a statement from Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

“Therefore, in alignment to this philosophy, we have decided to phase out the Urban Cruiser, firmly believing that our existing strong and sustainable product line-up in India will help us cater to the demand in the market,” stated the release.

Toyota Kirloskar motor is a joint venture between the Japanese auto giant and India's Kirloskar Group to manufacture and sell the former's vehicles in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Launched in September 2020, the Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of Maruti Vitara Brezza. It arrived at a starting cost of ₹8.40 lakh (ex-showroom), but received several hikes which took its price to ₹9.03 lakh (ex-showroom). However, in recent months, it witnessed a fall in sales.

Overall, more than 65,000 units of the SUV have been sold since launch. It was offered with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, which generated maximum power of 103bhp and peak torque of 138Nm.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON