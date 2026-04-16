VinFast VF MPV 7: 5 key highlights to know about the electric MPV

VinFast recently introduced the VF MPV 7 in India, marking its entry into the electric seven-seater MPV segment and its third product launch in under a year. Positioned as a family-focused EV, the model brings together long driving range, flexible seating, and an extensive ownership package as the brand strengthens its presence in the country. The VinFast VF MPV 7 features a three-row layout with flexible seating and a claimed range of over 500 km.

1. Dimensions and layout The VF MPV 7 is built with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, aimed at maximising cabin room across all three rows. It features theatre-style seating, with a third row designed to accommodate adults. Boot capacity stands at 126 litres with all seats in place and can be expanded up to 1,240 litres, depending on seat configuration.

(Also read: VinFast VF MPV 7 buyback and warranty details explained)