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    VinFast VF MPV 7: 5 key highlights to know about the electric MPV

    VinFast expands its India lineup with a new electric MPV focused on space, range, features, and long-term ownership assurance.

    Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 12:11 PM IST
    By Ryan Paul Massey
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    VinFast recently introduced the VF MPV 7 in India, marking its entry into the electric seven-seater MPV segment and its third product launch in under a year. Positioned as a family-focused EV, the model brings together long driving range, flexible seating, and an extensive ownership package as the brand strengthens its presence in the country.

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 features a three-row layout with flexible seating and a claimed range of over 500 km.
    The VinFast VF MPV 7 features a three-row layout with flexible seating and a claimed range of over 500 km.

    1. Dimensions and layout

    The VF MPV 7 is built with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, aimed at maximising cabin room across all three rows. It features theatre-style seating, with a third row designed to accommodate adults. Boot capacity stands at 126 litres with all seats in place and can be expanded up to 1,240 litres, depending on seat configuration.

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    (Also read: VinFast VF MPV 7 buyback and warranty details explained)

    2. Powertrain and performance

    Power comes from a 60.13 kWh battery pack offering an ARAI-certified range of 517 km. The electric motor produces 150 kW (201 bhp) and 280 Nm, driving the front wheels. The MPV can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds and has a top speed of 140 km/h. Fast charging allows a 10–70 per cent top-up in 30 minutes.

    3. Features

    Inside, the VF MPV 7 adopts a minimalist layout with leatherette upholstery and a choice of interior themes. A 10.1-inch touchscreen supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while connected car features and a virtual assistant are also included. Comfort features include automatic climate control with a PM 2.5 filter and dedicated third-row AC vents.

    (Also read: VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Kia Carens EV Vs BYD eMAX 7: Price Comparison)

    4. Safety

    The safety package includes ABS, ESC, traction control, hill start assist, and four airbags. Additional convenience features include an electronic parking brake, keyless entry, and all-window auto up/down functionality. The MPV also gets multiple drive and regenerative braking modes.

    5. Ownership experience

    VinFast is offering a comprehensive ownership package, including a 10-year battery warranty and up to seven years of coverage on several components. The company is also expanding its retail and service footprint, targeting 75 showrooms and over 230 workshops in India by the end of 2026.

    • Ryan Paul Massey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ryan Paul Massey

      Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More

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