Volkswagen Golf GTI set for India launch soon: What does it offer?

Volkswagen Golf GTI is launching in India. The automaker recently confirmed it, along with the upcoming launch of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in India. Launching in the second quarter of 2025, the Golf GTI is expected to debut as soon as April 2025. The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU)

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be retailed in India as a completely built unit (CBU). It is anticipated that only 250 units of the Golf GTI will be imported to India. Reports indicate that some dealerships have already started taking pre-orders.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Design

The 2024 Golf GTI maintains its hallmark design features, with the traditional sporty and aggressive appearance. The front is treated with the signature Volkswagen grille bearing the 'GTI' badge on it. TIt further gets matrix-LED headlamps aimed enhances visibility. Down below it gets an aggressive front bumper housing a big honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the back, sporty diffuser and twin exhaust add to the performance themes. 18-inch dual tone alloys are standard, and for those who desire that little bit extra in visual enhancement, 19-inch wheels are available.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior and technology

The VW Golf GTI has an all-black cabin theme. It is equipped with sport bucket seats designed to offer a comfortable seating position. In addition, the three spoke steering wheel has a GTI badge. These are joined by sporty metallic pedals and GTI-spec digital climate controls.

The highlight of the cabin is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and technology employed in contemporary vehicles. There is also automatic climate control and wireless charging for phones.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Specifications

The VW Golf GTI comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, paired with a seven speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 245 bhp and 370 Nm of maximum torque to the front wheels. The hatchback can reach 100 kmph in a claimed 5.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 250khph.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected price

To be positioned as a quintessential performance hatchback, the Golf GTI will enter the Indian market with limited direct competitors. Its key rival is the Mini Cooper S, another symbolic performance hatch. The VW Golf GTI is expected to be priced at ₹50 lakh, ex-showroom.