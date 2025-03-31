Volkswagen Tiguan officially delisted ahead of Tiguan R-Line launch

Volkswagen India has officially delisted the Tiguan SUV from its website ahead of the launch of the Tiguan R-Line. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, which comes as a sportier version of the premium SUV, is slated to launch in India on April 14. The Volkswagen Tiguan, which has been delisted from the German auto major's official website was available in a single trim Elegance and was priced at ₹38.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen Tiguan will be replaced with the upcoming Tiguan R-Line.

The Tiguan was the flagship model from the OEM in the Indian market. It was powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine churns out 187 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

Volkswagen Tiguan paves way for Tiguan R-Line

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold in India alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI, which is another sporty model from the brand. The carmaker has already started accepting bookings for the Tiguan R-Line via its official website and dealerships. It will be sold in the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Upon launch, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will compete with luxury cars such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3 among others.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets six different colour options. These colour choices are - Persimmon Red Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White (with Mother of Pearl effect), Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic.

On the design front, the Volkswagen Tiguan will come with full HD Matrix LED headlights connected by a lightbar, and 20-inch alloy wheels. It will be based on the MQB-Evo platform. Dimensionally, it measures 30 mm longer and four mm taller while maintaining a consistent wheelbase of 2,680 mm. Inside the cabin, there will be a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system based on the latest MIB4 UI.

Powering the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which will be capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. For transmission duty, it gets a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, while a six-speed manual unit is there as well.