Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan R-Line get benefits up to ₹2 lakh in May 2026

Volkswagen India has rolled out a new set of offers and benefits for May 2026 across select models in its lineup, including the Virtus sedan and the new Tiguan R-Line SUV. The benefits include exchange bonuses, loyalty offers, scrappage incentives, and complimentary labour charges for scheduled services.

The Volkswagen Virtus Chrome starts at ₹10.49 lakh, while the Sport range begins at ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the Volkswagen Virtus, both the Sport and Chrome variants are being offered with exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹70,000. Volkswagen has clarified that corporate and loyalty benefits cannot be combined, while buyers in Kerala will have to pay an extra 1 per cent cess.

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line receives significantly higher exchange and loyalty benefits of up to ₹2 lakh for May 2026. Similar terms apply here as well, with corporate and loyalty schemes not being clubbed together and a 1 per cent cess applicable in Kerala.

The Tiguan R-Line is priced from ₹47.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company is also offering free labour charges for scheduled services at 1,000 km, 7,500 km, and 15,000 km intervals on both models. In addition, scrappage benefits of up to ₹20,000 are available for eligible customers.

The offers are valid for a limited period during May 2026 and may vary depending on location, dealership stock, and eligibility criteria.