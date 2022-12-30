Want to buy a compact SUV? Get Nissan's Magnite at discount of 55,000

As the year draws to a close, Japanese manufacturer Nissan is giving a discount of ₹55,000 on its Magnite compact SUV. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Nissan is offering Magnite at a reduced price to clear the existing stock of the car.

At present, the 5-seater SUV, which is available in as many as twenty variants, has a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes all the way to ₹10.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stock clearance discount on Nissan Magnite

As per Live Hindustan, an exchange bonus, corporate discount, and free accessories make up the total ₹55,000 discount. In addition to this, the company is giving an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for 2 years. Also, customers can finance the car at an interest of 6.99%.

Nissan Magnite: Features and specifications

Nissan offers two engine options in Magnite: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit, and a 1.0-litre petrol unit. While the former generates maximum power and peak torque of 100 hp and 160 Nm respectively, the latter produces 71 hp maximum power and peak torque of 96 Nm. Both engines are connected to a 5-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, inside the cabin, there is a 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) screen, among other features. For passenger safety, there are features such as dual airbags, speed sensing door lock, smart connectivity, in-house around view monitor etc.

