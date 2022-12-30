Home / Car Bike / Want to buy a compact SUV? Get Nissan's Magnite at discount of 55,000

Want to buy a compact SUV? Get Nissan's Magnite at discount of 55,000

Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:59 AM IST

An exchange bonus, corporate discount, and free accessories make up the total discount.

Nissan's Magnite SUV (File Photo)
Nissan's Magnite SUV (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New De;lhi

As the year draws to a close, Japanese manufacturer Nissan is giving a discount of 55,000 on its Magnite compact SUV. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Nissan is offering Magnite at a reduced price to clear the existing stock of the car.

At present, the 5-seater SUV, which is available in as many as twenty variants, has a starting price of 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes all the way to 10.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stock clearance discount on Nissan Magnite

As per Live Hindustan, an exchange bonus, corporate discount, and free accessories make up the total 55,000 discount. In addition to this, the company is giving an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for 2 years. Also, customers can finance the car at an interest of 6.99%.

Nissan Magnite: Features and specifications

Nissan offers two engine options in Magnite: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit, and a 1.0-litre petrol unit. While the former generates maximum power and peak torque of 100 hp and 160 Nm respectively, the latter produces 71 hp maximum power and peak torque of 96 Nm. Both engines are connected to a 5-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, inside the cabin, there is a 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) screen, among other features. For passenger safety, there are features such as dual airbags, speed sensing door lock, smart connectivity, in-house around view monitor etc.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

nissan
Sign out