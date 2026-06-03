Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago? Booking process, delivery details explained

The Tata Tiago received its facelifted iteration in India just a few days ago. Launched at a starting price of ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 Tata Tiago comes with a plethora of changes on the design and feature front. The new Tiago has received a significantly revamped design at the front, side and rear profiles. Inside the cabin as well, the hatchback has received a wide range of updates in the form of new features, styling, etc. However, mechanically, the hatchback remains unchanged as it continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain options, as the pre-facelifted model. The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you want to buy the Tata Tiago and are wondering about the bookings and delivery timelines, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

2026 Tata Tiago: How to book The 2026 Tata Tiago can be booked online and offline. To book the hatchback, the interested customers have to pay a token amount of ₹11,000, which will be adjusted with the final invoice amount.

The hatchback is available in petrol MT, petrol AMT, petrol-CNG MT, and petrol-CNG AMT powertrain combination choices. The variant options for the car are: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+.

To book the hatchback online, you need to visit the official Tata Motors website and head to the booking page. Select the vehicle, which in this case is the Tata Tiago. Then click on the ‘Book Now’ button, which will open a configurator for the selected model. There, you can select the preferred engine and transmission, as well as the variant and colour.

After configuring the car as per your choice, proceed to checkout and enter your personal details and billing address. Also, select the preferred dealership in the city. Now pay the booking amount to reserve the car.

Booking for the 2026 Tata Tiago can be done offline as well, just like booking any other car offline. Just walk into your nearest or preferred Tata Motors dealership to book it.