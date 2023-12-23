Why is Honda recalling nearly 2.6 million vehicles in United States?

Japanese automaker Honda is recalling nearly 2.6 million vehicles in the United States to replace fuel pumps and resolve a defect that increases crash risk, reported news agency AFP. Honda Accord (Representational picture)(Getty Images via AFP)

On Thursday, a Honda news release talked about the problem with the fuel pump which will be addressed. It said there is an issue with the fuel pump impeller, which may lead the fuel pump to become inoperative. It highlighted that the fuel pump defect may cause the vehicle's engine to stall while driving, leading to accidents. However, the company noted that it had not received any crash or injury reports related to fuel pump impeller issues.

"If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the release said.

The fuel pump impellers were improperly moulded and could deform over time, reported Bloomberg. The recall includes Honda and Acura models made between 2017 and 2020 including the Honda Accord, Honda Civic and Acura TLX.

Honda said its subsidiaries in the US will inform vehicle owners in stages as replacement parts become available. As per the company's federal recall report, dealers will be notified between December 2023 and February 2024.

According to documents posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website on Wednesday morning, Honda's dealers will replace the fuel pump module on the recalled vehicles free of charge.

(With inputs from AFP and other news agencies)