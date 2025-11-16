Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
Yamaha XSR 155 Scrambler and Cafe Racer accessory kits explained with pricing

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 08:00 am IST

Yamaha XSR155 Scrambler and Cafe Racer kits explained with full accessory list and pricing. Explore customisation options for the neo-retro bike.

Yamaha has introduced two official accessory kits for the newly launched XSR155 in India, giving buyers the option to customise the neo-retro motorcycle right at the dealership. The Scrambler and Cafe Racer kits are designed to transform the standard bike into two distinct personalities. These kits can be purchased as full packages or as individual parts, allowing riders to personalise the motorcycle as deeply as they want. Here’s a detailed look at what each kit offers and how much they cost.

The accessory kits only make cosmetic changes to the Yamaha XSR 155.


Yamaha XSR155 Scrambler Kit – 24,850

The Scrambler kit gives the XSR155 a more rugged, off-road inspired look. It adds functional and aesthetic elements that enhance its adventurous character.

What’s Included?

  • Bar-end mirrors
  • Fly screen
  • Headlight cover
  • Side number plates (Left/Right)
  • Side radiator guard (Left/Right)
  • Seat cover
  • Knee pads
  • Tail tidy / licence plate holder

Who is it for?

Riders who want their XSR155 to carry a scrambler-style identity — upright, rugged and purposeful — will find this package ideal. It adds visual mass to the bike and improves the road presence.

(Also read: Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one should you get?)

Yamaha XSR155 Cafe Racer Kit – 28,180

The Cafe Racer kit gives the motorcycle a sportier, retro-racer silhouette. It transforms the design into something sleeker and more focused, reminiscent of old-school cafe machines.

What’s Included

  • Retro headlight cowl
  • Single-rider seat with rear cowl
  • Silver side covers (Left/Right)
  
  • Side radiator guard
  • Adjustable levers
  
  • Tail tidy / licence plate holder

Who is it for?

This kit is aimed at riders who love sharp, minimalist styling. The cafe-style seat and cowl give the XSR155 a distinctive profile, while the front cowl adds a classic racer touch.

Individual accessories also available

Yamaha also allows customers to buy these parts individually, enabling a mix-and-match approach. Adjustable levers, tank pads, mobile mounts, and other cosmetic add-ons are available separately through dealerships and Yamaha’s accessories catalogue.

XSR155

The Yamaha XSR155 is already one of the most stylish motorcycles in its segment thanks to its minimalist retro design, round LED headlamp, and sculpted fuel tank. To complement this design and appeal to riders seeking individuality, Yamaha launched official accessory bundles that are fully compatible with warranty and fit seamlessly with the bike’s styling.

