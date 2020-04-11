1,500 held for curfew violation in Doaba, 10,000 challans issued

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:59 IST

The Punjab Police arrested around 1,500 people for curfew violation in Doaba region since March 23.

The police also registered around 1,000 first information reports (FIRs) in this connection till Saturday to tighten the noose around violators and ensure community distancing in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Around 750 people were arrested and 485 FIRs registered in Jalandhar. Similarly, 407 violators were arrested in Hoshiarpur in 287 cases, followed by 278 violators in 174 cases in Kapurthala. In SBS Nagar, police registered 66 FIRs and arrested 84 offenders.

However, those arrested were released on bail later.

Besides, over 10,000 traffic challans were issued and around 1,500 vehicles impounded in the region as their drivers were found roaming on the roads without any urgent work.

Jalandhar superintendent of police (headquarters) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that most of the people are staying at homes, but still many were seen coming out on streets without any work. They were arrested and their vehicles impounded.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that a viable mechanism has been put in place to ensure strict implementation of curfew.