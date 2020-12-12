e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 1.5-kg gold biscuits recovered in Jammu’s Katra, 4 held

1.5-kg gold biscuits recovered in Jammu’s Katra, 4 held

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

With the arrest of four smugglers and recovery of 1.5kg gold biscuits in Katra on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an inter-state gold smuggling racket that was operating in three to four states.

“On Friday, Reasi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rashmi Wazir received information that some people based in Delhi and Katra are running an illegal business by bringing in gold from Guwahati. They were then making wrongful gains by selling the gold illegally,” said Katra SP Amit Bhasin.

They were using three people as couriers for smuggling gold from Guwahati to other parts of the country.

“Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted raids at multiple locations in Katra and arrested four persons. They recovered nearly 1.5kg gold from the accused,” Bhasin added.

The SSP said that the accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, of Ludhiana who was presently putting up at Patel Nagar in New Delhi, Haresh Kumar, of Simbli in Jammu, Rohit Kumar, of Agarjitto in Katra, and Sunny Kumar, of Dhanas in Udhampur. A case was registered under Sections 420 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Katra police station.

