1,716 Patiala teachers honoured for 100% result

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
MP Preneet Kaur and state education minister Vijay Inder Singla felicitating a teacher in Patiala on Monday.
MP Preneet Kaur and state education minister Vijay Inder Singla felicitating a teacher in Patiala on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

As many as 1,716 best performing teachers of government schools in Patiala district were honoured here on Monday for 100% result and their contribution towards turning their respective schools into smart schools.

Patiala member of Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur and state education minister Vijay Inder Singla presented certificates to the awardees. Addressing the gathering, Preneet said that teachers play a crucial role in shaping future of students.

“Teachers should inculcate moral values in students and inspire them to contribute towards making the environment pollution-free,” she said.

She added that the teachers should help in making their surroundings plastic-free. Singla said that vacant post in the education department will be filled by March 2020.

“Teachers should cooperate with the department to carry out rationalisation policy later this year. Government is committed to uplift the standard of education at government schools for which, at least 3,300 schools are converted into smart schools,” the minister said.

He added that the hard work and dedication of faculty members has brought historic changes to school education in Punjab. “Due to this improvement in quality of education, the number of students enrolling at government schools has increased in this academic session,” Singla said.

Secretary (school education) Krishan Kumar said that the improvement in quality of education is due to continuous efforts of school teachers and representatives over the past two years.

“With the introduction of e-content, learning has become interesting and easy for students. It is being used judiciously and students are getting encouragement to learn in classrooms,” he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:42 IST

