10 farm fires detected in Fatehabad over 3 days

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:06 IST

The Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) satellite has captured 10 farm fires in six Fatehabad villages over the last three days.

Fatehabad deputy director (agriculture) Rajesh Sihag said, “HARSAC imagery indicates 10 instances of stubble burning in six villages of the district over the last three days. Fires were detected in Dhangar, Badhai Khera, Loha Khera, Samain, Chando Kalan and Jamalpur villages.”

“We will send a team to inspect the fields where the fires were detected. Action will be taken against defaulting farmers,” Sihag said, adding that paddy harvesting had started at a few places and will gather pace in the first and second week of October and as such it was likely that more farmers will burn stubble in the district and state.

A farmer, Satpal Singh of Fatehabad’s Jamalpur, said, “Farmers have no other option as the government is not providing us with the ₹100-per-quintal incentive for not burning stubble as directed by the Supreme Court last year.”

“Most farmers cannot afford to purchase equipment required to clear fields for the rabi season. However, instead of assisting farmers, officials issue show-cause notices and impose fines,” he added.

As per government data, in 2019, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab had contributed to 44% of the pollution in the National Capital Region. Stubble burning is responsible for around 18%-40% of particulate matter in the air in the northern plains, say experts.