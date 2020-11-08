109 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, two senior citizens dead

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:40 IST

The city reported 109 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, crossing the 100 mark for the second time since Friday.

On Friday, 133 cases had surfaced in Chandigarh, after nearly a month, followed by another 98 on Saturday.

Sunday also recorded two Covid-19 deaths – both senior citizens, taking the toll to 234.

Of the total 15,134 cases in the city now, 876 are still active, while 14,024 have been cured. Another 816 samples were collected from suspected patients in the past 24 hours.

The latest fatalities include an 82-year-old man from Sector 49. He had diabetes and also suffered a heart attack. The other casualty was a 73-year-old woman from Sector 22. She was also diagnosed with severe acute respiratory illness, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

One death, 75 new cases in Mohali

Mohali’s death toll due to coronavirus rose to 246 with another fatality on Sunday. Also, 75 fresh cases were reported, bringing the case tally to 12,897. Among these, 53 were from Mohali (urban), eight from Lalru, seven from Dera Bassi, four from Dhakoli, two from Kurali and one from Kharar.

As many as 61 patients recovered from the virus on Sunday, bringing down the number of active patients to 696, while total recoveries increased to 11,955.

66 test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula confirmed 66 new Covid cases, taking the total infections to 7,509. Majority of the new cases (53) were reported from Panchkula (urban) and the remaining from Pinjore, Nada Sahib, Morni, Mansa Devi Complex, Marranwala, Kot, Kalka, Hangola and Barwala.

The district currently has 360 active cases with 7,032 patients already having recovered and 117 succumbing to the virus.