Home / Chandigarh / 11,215 apply against 2,450 seats in UG courses at SCD Govt College, GCG in Ludhiana

11,215 apply against 2,450 seats in UG courses at SCD Govt College, GCG in Ludhiana

As many as 6,446 applicants registered online for seven UG courses at SCD Govt College; at Government College for Girls, 4,769 applied for eight courses.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:12 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Applicants, teachers following Covid safety protocols during BCom counselling at Arya College in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Online registration for undergraduate courses at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College and Government College for Girls (GCG) concluded on Saturday. As many as 11,215 candidates have applied in all courses at the two government colleges against 2,450 available seats.

As many as 6,446 applicants registered online against 1,370 seats offered in seven UG courses at SCD Government College.

At Government College for Girls, 4,769 applied against 1,080 seats in eight undergraduate courses.

Over 3,098 students registered online against 280 seats for bachelor of commerce (BCom) at the two government colleges, making it the most sought-after course this year as well.

At SCD Government College, 1,584 students applied against 140 seats BCom seats, while at GCG, 1,514 students applied against 140 seats.

The tentative list for UG classes for both colleges will be out on their websites on August 9.

Any objection against the merit list can be brought to the notice of the college authorities on August 9 till 1pm. The final merit list will be displayed on the same day at 8 pm.

The final counseling at the SCD Government College will begin from August 10.

For GCG, students will get two days for correction in online form and the final merit list will be out on August 11.

In SCD government college, over 1,977 students have applied online in bachelor of arts 1 courses against 480 seats. In bachelor of computer applications, 657 students have applied against 40 seats.

In BBA course I, 783 candidates have applied against 40 seats, while in BSc medical, 187 registered against 140 seats and 601 against 210 seats in BSc non-medical course.

In BA evening college, 657 students applied against 320 seats.

In GCG, 1,634 students applied in BA I against the 480 seats offered by the college, while in BBA I, 456 students applied against 40 seats and in BCA I, 407 registered online against 40 seats.

In BSc medical, 240 students applied against 120 seats, while in BSc non-medical, 466 applied against 160 seats.

Arya College teachers conducted counselling process wearing face shield, masks and gloves

Arya College conducted the counselling process for BCom reserved category, which was attended by 25 candidates.

Taking all precautions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers wore face shields, gloves and masks. For BBA I, the counseling process will be held on Monday.

Government College Karamsar extends last date for online registration to August 11

Government College, Karamsar, has extended the last date for online registration till August 11. As many as 500 students have registered online for three courses offered by the college. The merit list will be displayed on August 12 on the college website.

In BCom I, 175 students have applied against 70 seats, while in BA I, 167 students have registered online against 240 seats. The college offers B.Sc medical and non-medical in which 60 (30 each) have applied against 120 seats.

