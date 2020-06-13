e-paper
11 Covid-19 cases from four villages, colonies take Chandigarh count to 345

Three cases each were reported from Khudda Jassu and Daria village, while four are from Bapu Dham Colony and one from Khudda Lohara, raising concerns over the spread of infection in city’s densely populated areas

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:31 IST
UT health secretary Arun Gupta said with more positive cases coming from densely populated areas, residents needed to exercise precautions, such as social distancing.
Eleven new Covid-19 patients, including a two-year-old baby, were confirmed in various villages and colonies of the city, taking the UT tally to 345.

Three cases each were reported from Khudda Jassu and Daria village, while four are from Bapu Dham Colony and one from Khudda Lohara, raising concerns over the spread of infection in city’s densely populated areas.

The Khudda Lohara resident, a 28-year-old auto driver, is a community contact of an already positive patient from Khudda Jassu. The auto driver had transported the patient to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Three other cases are the family members of a work contact of the 35-year-old chemist from Sector 16. These include two females, aged 35 and eight, and an 18-month-old child. The family lives in Khudda Jassu. The chemist’s worker was found infected previously.

Three family contacts of two Covid-19 positive cases, who were visiting Daria village from New Delhi, have also contracted the infection.

They are three females, aged 24 days, and 26 and 48 years.

The two positive patients, who are brothers and hail from New Delhi, were visiting the in-laws of one them in Daria village. The man’s wife had also reached her parents’ house at Daria village with her newborn baby on May 21.

Also found infected are four persons of a single family from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, including two males, aged 34 and 63 and two females, aged five and 27.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said with more positive cases coming from densely populated areas, residents needed to exercise precautions, such as social distancing.

Dr Sonu Goel, community health expert at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research said, “Due to close dwellings, a single infection can have serious implications if precautions were not completely followed.”

