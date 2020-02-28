11kg heroin seized in Jalandhar’s Phillaur, 2 held

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:14 IST

Police on Friday arrested two persons with 11kg heroin in Phillaur sub-division of Jalandhar district, claiming to be the second biggest recovery of the contraband in the Doaba region.

Those arrested were identified as Kulwinder Singh, alias Kindi (27) and Raman Kumar (31) of Raiawala and Basti Shekha Wali villages in Ferozepur district.

On December 26, 2008, police had seized 50kg heroin from two persons who were travelling in a car from Ludhiana to Phagwara.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said a special naka was set up on a tip-off at Sutlej Bridge in Phillaur.

“When the police signalled a private bus for checking, one of the suspects tried to escape from the spot. They were carrying the contraband in two bags. The suspects revealed they took the consignment from a person at Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, and were going to deliver it in Amritsar. This was their fifth smuggling assignment though they do not know the kingpin who instructed them through a social media application to meet the supplier,” Mahal said.

He said the kingpin is likely to have brought the drugs from Afghanistan, but it is yet to be verified. While Kindi is facing a murder case, Kumar is undertrial in a drug case. The two, who were out on bail, came in this gang’s contact through a smuggler lodged in jail, the SSP said.

“We will try to identify those running the smuggling racket after seeking their police remand from court,” the SSP said.

In past six months, this is the seventh recovery of heroin wherein the contraband was being carried in public transport.