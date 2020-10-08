e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 12 mobile phones, intoxicants recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

12 mobile phones, intoxicants recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

Two teams of jail officials had conducted the special checks at the same time and recovered the contrabands

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

As many as least 12 mobile phones and some medicines and narcotics were recovered from nine inmates at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Tajpur Road on Wednesday night.

Two teams of jail officials had conducted the special checks at the same time and recovered the contrabands.

In his complaint to the police, assistant jail superintendent Jagraj Singh said 11 mobile phones were recovered from inmates Jaswinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Rishav Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Sagar and Khadak Singh.

Sukhdev Singh, assistant jail superintendent, who was led the other team, said one mobile phone, some black substance, suspected to be narcotics, and 38 tablets, suspected to be intoxicants, were found in the possession of inmates Harminder Singh and Lakha Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardial Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning to ascertain how they managed to get mobile phones on the jail premises.

Two separate cases under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act have been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In