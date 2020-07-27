13 held for gathering in Ludhiana’s containment zone, gambling

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:51 IST

Thirteen persons who gathered a spot in the city’s Chhawni Mohalla, a Covid-19 containment zone, to bet on card games were arrested on Sunday night and ₹1.48 lakh in cash recovered from their possession.

Police gave the names of the men arrested as Akshay Kumar, Joginder Kumar, Lakhan, Rohit of Chawni Mohalla, Rohit Kumar of Sham Nagar, Anil Kumar of Preet Nagar, Ashok Kumar of Dharamkotia Colony, Darshan Kumar of Salem Tabri, Sanjeev Kumar of Jain Colony, Vinod Kumar of Rishi Nagar, Mani Kumar of Qilla Mohalla, Raman Kumar and Joginder Pal of Ghumar Mandi.

Police raided the spot after being tipped off about men gathering there and betting on card games and arrested them, said assistant sub inspector Harbans Lal.

A case was registered under sections of 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servant); 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to live); 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of diseased dangerous to life) of IPC, section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act; and 13, 3, 67 of the Gambling Act.