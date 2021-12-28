e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 130 test positive for Covid, 4 succumb in Chandigarh tricity

130 test positive for Covid, 4 succumb in Chandigarh tricity

While one each died in Chandigarh and Mohali, Panchkula reported two deaths due to the virus.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
There are still 379 active cases in Chandigarh.
There are still 379 active cases in Chandigarh.(Representational photo)
         

The tricity on Monday reported 130 fresh cases of Covid-19 while four people succumbed to the virus.

Sixty-five cases surfaced in Chandigarh, taking the total to 19,423, while an 86-year-old woman from Sector 37 died. The toll has reached 316, while the number of those recovered stands at 18,856 with 46 more patients being discharged. There are still 379 active cases.

In Mohali district, 52 people tested positive, one died and 130 were discharged.

The total has reached 18,018, out of 1,185 cases are active. While 16,495 patients have been cured, 338 have died.

Panchkula district reported 13 cases and two deaths.

Those who died have been identified as a 73-year-old man from Sector 9 and a 23-year-old woman from Sector 15.

The total stands at 9,919, of which 209 cases are active. While 9,568 patients have been discharged, 142 have died of the virus.

